Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)
AKZO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
77.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
77.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€77.64
€77.64
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
681,084
681,084
52-wk High
€83.09
€83.09
52-wk Low
€56.36
€56.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antony Burgmans
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thierry Vanlancker
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Byron Grote
|69
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Maelys Castella
|51
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee
|
Ruud Joosten
|53
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
