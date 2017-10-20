AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)
ALA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
29.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.22 (-0.74%)
$-0.22 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
$29.54
$29.54
Open
$29.65
$29.65
Day's High
$29.65
$29.65
Day's Low
$29.19
$29.19
Volume
937,806
937,806
Avg. Vol
478,201
478,201
52-wk High
$35.55
$35.55
52-wk Low
$26.87
$26.87
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Cornhill
|64
|2016
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Harris
|54
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Timothy Watson
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
John O'Brien
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer of AltaGas Services (U.S.) Inc.
|
Corine Bushfield
|40
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
- BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
- BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings
- BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal
- BRIEF-AltaGas does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30
- BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72