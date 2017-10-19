Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
65.00INR
19 Oct 2017
65.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-1.37%)
Rs-0.90 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs65.90
Rs65.90
Open
Rs65.60
Rs65.60
Day's High
Rs65.80
Rs65.80
Day's Low
Rs64.85
Rs64.85
Volume
383,251
383,251
Avg. Vol
3,117,738
3,117,738
52-wk High
Rs92.40
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
Rs57.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bimal Mitra
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager (F&R), Compliance Officer
|
Tilak Chawla
|2012
|Executive Director
|
S. Harisankar
|2017
|Executive Director
|
N. Sahoo
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Parveen Chhokra
|2015
|Shareholders' Director
- BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
- BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct 1
- BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct
- BRIEF-Allahabad Bank appoints B K Mitra as CFO
- BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr profit