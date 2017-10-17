Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS (ALBRK.IS)
ALBRK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.34TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
Open
1.36TL
Day's High
1.36TL
Day's Low
1.34TL
Volume
2,001,514
Avg. Vol
2,317,837
52-wk High
1.53TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adnan Abdulmalek
|60
|2005
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yalcin Oner
|76
|2002
|Vice Chairman of the Board - Internal Systems
|
Meliksah Utku
|47
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs, Budgeting and Financial Reporting
|
Mitat Aktas
|52
|2008
|Auditing Group President, Member of the Board
|
Temel Haziroglu
|60
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Operations, Administrative Affairs and Human Resources