Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)
ALCLS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€2.12 (+9.27%)
€2.12 (+9.27%)
Prev Close
€22.88
€22.88
Open
€23.08
€23.08
Day's High
€25.13
€25.13
Day's Low
€23.08
€23.08
Volume
145,218
145,218
Avg. Vol
98,146
98,146
52-wk High
€27.00
€27.00
52-wk Low
€14.08
€14.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andre Choulika
|52
|2000
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Thierry Moulin
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mathieu Simon
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
David Sourdive
|2008
|Executive Vice President-Corporate Development, Director
|
Philippe Duchateau
|2012
|Chief Scientific Officer
- Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold
- UPDATE 1-Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold
- BRIEF-Cellectis says FDA places clinical hold of UCART123 studies following fatality
- BRIEF-Cellectis announces first patient dosed in clinical trial on UCART123
- BRIEF-Cellectis reports Q2 operating loss of 18.0 million euros