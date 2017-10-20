Aldermore Group PLC (ALD.L)
ALD.L on London Stock Exchange
305.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
305.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.03%)
0.10 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
304.90
304.90
Open
305.70
305.70
Day's High
306.80
306.80
Day's Low
300.50
300.50
Volume
2,400,273
2,400,273
Avg. Vol
1,430,294
1,430,294
52-wk High
310.00
310.00
52-wk Low
162.04
162.04
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Danuta Gray
|58
|2017
|Non-Executive Interim Chairman of the Board
|
Philip Monks
|55
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
James Mack
|43
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Dana Cuffe
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Christine Palmer
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
