Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)
ALKIM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
24.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
24.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.08TL (+0.33%)
0.08TL (+0.33%)
Prev Close
24.32TL
24.32TL
Open
24.36TL
24.36TL
Day's High
24.70TL
24.70TL
Day's Low
24.20TL
24.20TL
Volume
195,462
195,462
Avg. Vol
155,843
155,843
52-wk High
29.00TL
29.00TL
52-wk Low
15.90TL
15.90TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Kora
|62
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adem Kora
|57
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nihat Erkan
|70
|2013
|General Coordinator
|
Arkin Kora
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Ferit Kora
|55
|2015
|Member of the Board