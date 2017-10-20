Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)
ALML.L on London Stock Exchange
172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
172.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.75 (+1.62%)
2.75 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
170.00
170.00
Open
170.00
170.00
Day's High
172.75
172.75
Day's Low
162.00
162.00
Volume
77,665
77,665
Avg. Vol
330,350
330,350
52-wk High
475.00
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00
114.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Dolan
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jill Smith
|59
|2017
|Interim President, Executive Director
|
Thomas Sparkman
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Michael Turner
|49
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Richard Davis
|59
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director