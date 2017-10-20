Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)
ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.16 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
$5.25
Open
$5.22
Day's High
$5.27
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
132,207
Avg. Vol
148,756
52-wk High
$7.99
52-wk Low
$3.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bryan Coates
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Gregory McCunn
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Colette Rustad
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Darren Prins
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Miguel Soto
|2005
|Chief Operating Officer - Exploration, Vice President, Director
- BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise
- BRIEF-ALIO GOLD PRELIMINARY Q3 PRODUCTION OF 19,429 OUNCES FROM SAN FRANCISCO MINE IN SONORA
- BRIEF-Alio Gold announces partnership with VRify
- BRIEF-Alio Gold receives change of land use approval
- BRIEF-Alio Gold quarterly earnings per share $0.10