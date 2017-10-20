Edition:
Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

ALPA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.13 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.03
Open
R$ 18.00
Day's High
R$ 18.02
Day's Low
R$ 17.85
Volume
995,100
Avg. Vol
746,154
52-wk High
R$ 18.03
52-wk Low
R$ 9.26

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vincent Trius

58 Chairman of the Board

Marcio Luiz Simoes Utsch

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fabio Leite de Souza

43 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and New Business Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Adalberto Fernandes Granjo

48 2011 Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Ana Marcia Lopes

Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Alpargatas SA News

