Edition:
United States

Alpek SAB de CV (ALPEKA.MX)

ALPEKA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.25MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.13 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
$20.38
Open
$20.20
Day's High
$20.49
Day's Low
$20.13
Volume
5,853,121
Avg. Vol
2,675,593
52-wk High
$30.50
52-wk Low
$17.38

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Armando Garza Sada

60 2011 Chairman

Jose de Jesus Valdez Simancas

64 Chief Executive Officer

Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo

52 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Felipe de Jesus Garza Medina

2008 President of PTA Business Unit

Jorge Gonzalez Escobedo

2005 President of the Filament Fibers Business Unit
» More People

Alpek SAB de CV News

» More ALPEKA.MX News