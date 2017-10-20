Edition:
United States

Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)

ALS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$12.30
Open
$12.32
Day's High
$12.45
Day's Low
$12.27
Volume
11,011
Avg. Vol
42,351
52-wk High
$14.06
52-wk Low
$10.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Baker

2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Brian Dalton

43 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Ben Lewis

48 2006 Chief Financial Officer

Lawrence Winter

2006 Vice President - Exploration

Chad Wells

43 2017 Vice President - Business Development, Corporate Secretary
Altius Minerals Corp News

