Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)
ALS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.43CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+1.06%)
$0.13 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
$12.30
$12.30
Open
$12.32
$12.32
Day's High
$12.45
$12.45
Day's Low
$12.27
$12.27
Volume
11,011
11,011
Avg. Vol
42,351
42,351
52-wk High
$14.06
$14.06
52-wk Low
$10.05
$10.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Baker
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Dalton
|43
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Ben Lewis
|48
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lawrence Winter
|2006
|Vice President - Exploration
|
Chad Wells
|43
|2017
|Vice President - Business Development, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31
- BRIEF-ALTIUS MINERALS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10
- BRIEF-Altius re-establishes normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Midland Exploration, Altius identify new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area
- BRIEF-Altius Resources acquires common shares of Antler Gold