Solutions 30 SE (ALS30.PA)
ALS30.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.19 (-0.74%)
€-0.19 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
€25.67
€25.67
Open
€25.67
€25.67
Day's High
€26.00
€26.00
Day's Low
€25.43
€25.43
Volume
32,912
32,912
Avg. Vol
85,253
85,253
52-wk High
€30.47
€30.47
52-wk Low
€12.40
€12.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Marie Descarpentries
|81
|2009
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gianbeppi Fortis
|55
|2005
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Karim Rachedi
|45
|General Director, Member of the Executive Board
|
Olivier Raguin
|34
|2016
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Jean Morisson de la Bassetiere
|64
|2005
|Member of the Supervisory Board