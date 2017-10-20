Edition:
Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)

ALSEA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

58.47MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.19 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
$58.66
Open
$59.67
Day's High
$60.00
Day's Low
$58.31
Volume
2,445,152
Avg. Vol
1,484,435
52-wk High
$71.81
52-wk Low
$49.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alberto Torrado Martinez

54 Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive President

Fabian Gerardo Gosselin Castro

54 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Rafael Contreras Grosskelwing

54 2017 Director of Finance and Administration

Francisco Demesa

42 Chief Executive officer of Starbucks Mexico

Renzo Casillo Nielsen

2016 Director General
