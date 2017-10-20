Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)
ALTT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
16.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+1.42%)
€0.22 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
€15.80
€15.80
Open
€15.84
€15.84
Day's High
€16.08
€16.08
Day's Low
€15.81
€15.81
Volume
329,030
329,030
Avg. Vol
326,509
326,509
52-wk High
€16.80
€16.80
52-wk Low
€11.71
€11.71
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dominique Cerutti
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Cyril Roger
|48
|2011
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Southern Europe and Middle East, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Olivier Aldrin
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pascal Brier
|2011
|Executive Vice President - Strategy, Innovation, Solutions and Group Communication, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Daniel Chaffraix
|Executive Vice President - Transformation, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Altran and Nokia expand strategic collaboration
- BRIEF-Altamir and Apax partners announce sale by Altrafin of 8.4% of Altran share capital
- BRIEF-Apax Partners, Altamir sell Altran Technologies stake-bookrunner
- CORRECTED-BUZZ-VIEW FROM THE BUYSIDE-Washington uncertainty bolsters case for domestic European stocks - Manning & Napier