Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)
ALVG.DE on Xetra
197.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.05 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€195.95
Open
€196.00
Day's High
€197.30
Day's Low
€195.95
Volume
1,161,129
Avg. Vol
1,145,639
52-wk High
€197.30
52-wk Low
€135.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Diekmann
|62
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Oliver Baete
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jim Snabe
|51
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Rolf Zimmermann
|64
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dieter Wemmer
|60
|2013
|Member of the Management Board for Finance, Controlling, Risk
