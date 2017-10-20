Edition:
United States

Allianz SE (ALVG.DE)

ALVG.DE on Xetra

197.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.05 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€195.95
Open
€196.00
Day's High
€197.30
Day's Low
€195.95
Volume
1,161,129
Avg. Vol
1,145,639
52-wk High
€197.30
52-wk Low
€135.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Diekmann

62 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Oliver Baete

52 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jim Snabe

51 2017 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Zimmermann

64 2009 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dieter Wemmer

60 2013 Member of the Management Board for Finance, Controlling, Risk
Allianz SE News

