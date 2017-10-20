Edition:
Marisa Lojas SA (AMAR3.SA)

AMAR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

8.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.01 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
R$ 9.00
Open
R$ 9.00
Day's High
R$ 9.15
Day's Low
R$ 8.86
Volume
890,700
Avg. Vol
779,928
52-wk High
R$ 10.16
52-wk Low
R$ 5.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcio Luiz Goldfarb

63 2016 Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Pereira Malta Araujo

55 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Adalberto Pereira dos Santos

52 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Jose Luiz da Silva Cunha

2001 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Ricardo Jose Ribeiro dos Santos

2012 Chief Equity and Expansion Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Marisa Lojas SA News

