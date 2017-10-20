Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)
AMSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
36,844.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
244.00 (+0.67%)
244.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
36,600.00
36,600.00
Open
36,300.00
36,300.00
Day's High
36,934.00
36,934.00
Day's Low
36,300.00
36,300.00
Volume
102,272
102,272
Avg. Vol
274,221
274,221
52-wk High
37,800.00
37,800.00
52-wk Low
25,001.00
25,001.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Moosa
|59
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Griffith
|52
|2012
|Chief Executive officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Botha
|45
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
July Ndlovu
|51
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer: SA - Anglo American Coal
|
Andrew Hinkly
|52
|2012
|Executive Head - Marketing
