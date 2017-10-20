Edition:
Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

AMUN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

70.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.77 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
€70.03
Open
€70.39
Day's High
€70.92
Day's Low
€70.38
Volume
89,632
Avg. Vol
130,353
52-wk High
€71.30
52-wk Low
€41.77

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Paul Chifflet

68 Chairman of the Board

Yves Perrier

62 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Xavier Barrois

2010 Member of the Executive Board - Information Systems and Operations

Isabelle Seneterre

Member of the Executive Board - Human Resources

Pascal Blanque

Member of the Executive Board - Chief Investment Officer, Institutional Activity and Distributors
