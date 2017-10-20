America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)
AMXL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
18.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
18.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.11%)
$-0.02 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.20
$18.20
Open
$17.55
$17.55
Day's High
$18.44
$18.44
Day's Low
$17.55
$17.55
Volume
95,726,800
95,726,800
Avg. Vol
47,274,384
47,274,384
52-wk High
$18.44
$18.44
52-wk Low
$11.07
$11.07
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Slim Domit
|50
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Hajj Aboumrad
|51
|2000
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Patrick Slim Domit
|48
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo
|60
|2001
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Antonio Cosio Pando
|2015
|Director and Vice President of Grupo Hotelero las Brisas
