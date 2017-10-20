Acciona SA (ANA.MC)
ANA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
67.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
67.64EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.90 (-1.31%)
€-0.90 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
€68.54
€68.54
Open
€68.67
€68.67
Day's High
€68.81
€68.81
Day's Low
€67.64
€67.64
Volume
120,891
120,891
Avg. Vol
138,303
138,303
52-wk High
€86.00
€86.00
52-wk Low
€62.67
€62.67
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Carlos Maria Arilla de Juana
|2014
|General Director of Ecomics and Finance
|
Jose Angel Tejero Santos
|2014
|General Director of Economic Control and Finance
|
Rafael Mateo Alcala
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of Acciona Energia