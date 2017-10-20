AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)
ANGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,808.99ZAc
20 Oct 2017
12,808.99ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-36.01 (-0.28%)
-36.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
12,845.00
12,845.00
Open
12,800.00
12,800.00
Day's High
12,968.00
12,968.00
Day's Low
12,741.00
12,741.00
Volume
1,683,583
1,683,583
Avg. Vol
1,780,560
1,780,560
52-wk High
20,076.00
20,076.00
52-wk Low
11,670.00
11,670.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sipho Pityana
|55
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Christine Ramon
|50
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ludwig Eybers
|2016
|Deputy Chief Operating Officer
|
Charles Carter
|52
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development
