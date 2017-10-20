Edition:
United States

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)

ANGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,808.99ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-36.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
12,845.00
Open
12,800.00
Day's High
12,968.00
Day's Low
12,741.00
Volume
1,683,583
Avg. Vol
1,780,560
52-wk High
20,076.00
52-wk Low
11,670.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sipho Pityana

55 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

50 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Christine Ramon

50 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ludwig Eybers

2016 Deputy Chief Operating Officer

Charles Carter

52 2013 Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development
» More People

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd News

» More ANGJ.J News