GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)
ANIM3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
23.10BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.05 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
R$ 23.05
Open
R$ 23.21
Day's High
R$ 23.29
Day's Low
R$ 22.89
Volume
54,600
Avg. Vol
165,247
52-wk High
R$ 24.94
52-wk Low
R$ 11.69
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Krepel Goldberg
|40
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Daniel Faccini Castanho
|41
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gabriel Ralston Correa Ribeiro
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mauricio Nogueira Escobar
|41
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Leonardo Barros Haddad
|41
|Investor Relations Officer
