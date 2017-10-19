Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)
ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
52.50INR
19 Oct 2017
52.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.76%)
Rs-0.40 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs52.90
Rs52.90
Open
Rs53.15
Rs53.15
Day's High
Rs53.80
Rs53.80
Day's Low
Rs52.00
Rs52.00
Volume
282,130
282,130
Avg. Vol
1,464,615
1,464,615
52-wk High
Rs71.60
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Rs32.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashok Sarin
|73
|1992
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amit Sarin
|43
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Navneet Singh
|2012
|President - Admin. & Marketing
|
Aman Sarin
|39
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Amar Sarin
|30
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer