Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)
ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange
1,000.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,000.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.50 (+1.27%)
12.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
987.50
987.50
Open
1,001.00
1,001.00
Day's High
1,018.00
1,018.00
Day's Low
992.00
992.00
Volume
4,501,114
4,501,114
Avg. Vol
3,010,766
3,010,766
52-wk High
1,071.50
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30
496.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Ivan Arriagada Herrera
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Alfredo Atucha
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration
|
Hernan Menares
|2011
|Vice President - Operations
|
Gonzalo Sanchez
|2012
|Vice President - Sales
