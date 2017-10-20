Edition:
United States

Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L)

ANTO.L on London Stock Exchange

1,000.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
987.50
Open
1,001.00
Day's High
1,018.00
Day's Low
992.00
Volume
4,501,114
Avg. Vol
3,010,766
52-wk High
1,071.50
52-wk Low
496.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Paul Luksic Fontbona

2014 Non-Executive Chairman

Ivan Arriagada Herrera

2016 Group Chief Executive Officer

Alfredo Atucha

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance and Administration

Hernan Menares

2011 Vice President - Operations

Gonzalo Sanchez

2012 Vice President - Sales
» More People

Antofagasta PLC News

» More ANTO.L News