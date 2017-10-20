AO World PLC (AO.L)
AO.L on London Stock Exchange
111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.89%)
-1.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
112.00
112.00
Open
115.25
115.25
Day's High
115.25
115.25
Day's Low
110.00
110.00
Volume
1,848,939
1,848,939
Avg. Vol
738,586
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50
107.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Geoffrey Cooper
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Caunce
|46
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Roberts
|41
|2017
|Founder, Executive Director
|
Mark Higgins
|37
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Julie Finnemore
|2017
|Director - Group Legal, Company Secretary