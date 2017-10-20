Edition:
United States

AO World PLC (AO.L)

AO.L on London Stock Exchange

111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
112.00
Open
115.25
Day's High
115.25
Day's Low
110.00
Volume
1,848,939
Avg. Vol
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Geoffrey Cooper

63 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen Caunce

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Roberts

41 2017 Founder, Executive Director

Mark Higgins

37 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Julie Finnemore

2017 Director - Group Legal, Company Secretary
AO World PLC News

