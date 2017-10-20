Edition:
United States

Aperam SA (APAM.AS)

APAM.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

46.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€46.85
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
362,087
52-wk High
€51.43
52-wk Low
€38.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lakshmi Mittal

67 2010 Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Timoteo Di Maulo

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Jalan

49 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Frederic Mattei

43 2014 Chief Executive Officer Alloys & Specialties

Bert Lyssens

47 2015 Head of Sustainability, Human Resources and Communications
Aperam SA News

