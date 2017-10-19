Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)
APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
776.05INR
19 Oct 2017
776.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.80 (+0.10%)
Rs0.80 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs775.25
Rs775.25
Open
Rs777.00
Rs777.00
Day's High
Rs784.95
Rs784.95
Day's Low
Rs775.00
Rs775.00
Volume
3,638
3,638
Avg. Vol
17,825
17,825
52-wk High
Rs908.30
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushal Desai
|49
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjaya Kunder
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chaitanya Desai
|44
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajesh Sehgal
|46
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Nina Kapasi
|54
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director