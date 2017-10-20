Aphria Inc (APH.TO)
APH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.44 (+6.77%)
$0.44 (+6.77%)
Prev Close
$6.50
$6.50
Open
$6.50
$6.50
Day's High
$6.96
$6.96
Day's Low
$6.50
$6.50
Volume
3,279,724
3,279,724
Avg. Vol
1,266,402
1,266,402
52-wk High
$8.77
$8.77
52-wk Low
$3.37
$3.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Victor Neufeld
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Cole Cacciavillani
|Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
John Cervini
|Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
Carl Merton
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gary Leong
|Chief Scientific Officer
- Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk
- BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal
- BRIEF-Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
- CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
- BRIEF-Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement