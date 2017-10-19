Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)
APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs243.55
Rs243.55
Open
Rs243.55
Rs243.55
Day's High
Rs243.95
Rs243.95
Day's Low
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
Volume
200,575
200,575
Avg. Vol
3,752,482
3,752,482
52-wk High
Rs288.45
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60
Rs171.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Onkar Kanwar
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Neeraj Kanwar
|43
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Gaurav Kumar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Satish Sharma
|2014
|President - Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa
|
P. Wahal
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Head - Legal & Secretarial
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share
- BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share
- BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct