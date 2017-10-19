Edition:
United States

Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

241.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs243.55
Open
Rs243.55
Day's High
Rs243.95
Day's Low
Rs240.00
Volume
200,575
Avg. Vol
3,752,482
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Onkar Kanwar

Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Neeraj Kanwar

43 2007 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Gaurav Kumar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Satish Sharma

2014 President - Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa

P. Wahal

2015 Compliance Officer, Head - Legal & Secretarial
» More People

Apollo Tyres Ltd News

» More APLO.NS News