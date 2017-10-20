Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)
APNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
32,040.08ZAc
20 Oct 2017
32,040.08ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
89.08 (+0.28%)
89.08 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
31,951.00
31,951.00
Open
32,029.00
32,029.00
Day's High
32,184.00
32,184.00
Day's Low
31,737.00
31,737.00
Volume
664,000
664,000
Avg. Vol
1,109,432
1,109,432
52-wk High
32,482.00
32,482.00
52-wk Low
25,564.00
25,564.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kuseni Dlamini
|49
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Saad
|52
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Michael Attridge
|55
|Deputy Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Riaan Verster
|40
|2013
|Company Secretary & Group Governance Officer
|
Roy Andersen
|68
|2010
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
