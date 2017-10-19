Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSE.BO)
APSE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
398.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.15 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs407.00
Open
Rs407.95
Day's High
Rs409.90
Day's Low
Rs397.35
Volume
15,809
Avg. Vol
327,624
52-wk High
Rs421.60
52-wk Low
Rs246.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Adani
|54
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Karan Adani
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Dipti Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Malay Mahadevia
|53
|2009
|Whole Time Director
|
Rajesh Adani
|52
|1998
|Non-Executive Independent Director