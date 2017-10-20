Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)
AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$41.01
Open
$41.05
Day's High
$41.17
Day's Low
$40.85
Volume
75,038
Avg. Vol
178,284
52-wk High
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gordon Cunningham
|72
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Michael Emory
|61
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Cecilia Williams
|40
|2016
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Burns
|61
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Luqman Ahmad
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Finance and Accounting
- BRIEF-Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well
- BRIEF-Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides leasing update for Montreal
- BRIEF-Allied announces $270 mln equity offering
- BRIEF-Allied qtrly FFO per unit $0.54
- BRIEF-Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area