Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$41.01
Open
$41.05
Day's High
$41.17
Day's Low
$40.85
Volume
75,038
Avg. Vol
178,284
52-wk High
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gordon Cunningham

72 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Michael Emory

61 President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Cecilia Williams

40 2016 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Burns

61 2012 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Luqman Ahmad

2016 Senior Vice President - Finance and Accounting
