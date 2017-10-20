Edition:
United States

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

AQN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$13.97
Open
$13.96
Day's High
$14.15
Day's Low
$13.91
Volume
3,985,451
Avg. Vol
808,743
52-wk High
$14.35
52-wk Low
$10.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kenneth Moore

58 2011 Independent Chairman of the Board

Ian Robertson

57 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Christopher Jarratt

58 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board

David Bronicheski

57 2009 Chief Financial Officer

George Trisic

56 2016 Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Secretary
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp News

