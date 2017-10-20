Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)
AQN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.21%)
$0.03 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
$13.97
$13.97
Open
$13.96
$13.96
Day's High
$14.15
$14.15
Day's Low
$13.91
$13.91
Volume
3,985,451
3,985,451
Avg. Vol
808,743
808,743
52-wk High
$14.35
$14.35
52-wk Low
$10.47
$10.47
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Moore
|58
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Robertson
|57
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Christopher Jarratt
|58
|2009
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
David Bronicheski
|57
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
George Trisic
|56
|2016
|Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities' unit to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company.
- BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12
- BRIEF-Hydrogenics Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to $7.5 million
- BRIEF-Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over $50 mln for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules
- BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 mln private placement