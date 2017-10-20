Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)
AR4G.DE on Xetra
52.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
52.99EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.15%)
€-0.08 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€53.07
€53.07
Open
€53.28
€53.28
Day's High
€53.65
€53.65
Day's Low
€52.83
€52.83
Volume
73,500
73,500
Avg. Vol
155,158
155,158
52-wk High
€67.32
€67.32
52-wk Low
€34.55
€34.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Woessner
|79
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dirk Markus
|46
|2013
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bernd Muehlfriedel
|46
|2013
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gert Purkert
|2006
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer
|
Donatus Albrecht
|2008
|Chief Investment Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program of up to 40 million euros
- BRIEF-Aurelius sells Regain Polymers to Imerys
- BRIEF-Aurelius H1 EBITDA for combined group at EUR 303.0 mln
- BRIEF-Aurelius starts share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 50 mln
- BRIEF-Aurelius acquires Danish do-it-yourself retail chain Silvan