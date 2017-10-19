Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)
ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
754.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.95 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs756.00
Open
Rs757.20
Day's High
Rs760.90
Day's Low
Rs750.05
Volume
242,818
Avg. Vol
2,874,729
52-wk High
Rs840.40
52-wk Low
Rs503.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ragunathan
|54
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|59
|2012
|Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
B. Adi Reddy
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Govindarajan
|49
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC
- BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection
- UPDATE 1-Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit drops 11 pct, misses estimates
- BRIEF-India's Aurobindo Pharma June-qtr consol profit down about 11 pct
- Indian shares close higher; Aurobindo Pharma leads