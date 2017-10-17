Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)
ARCLK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
22.46TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.16TL (-0.71%)
Prev Close
22.62TL
Open
22.64TL
Day's High
22.78TL
Day's Low
22.46TL
Volume
2,253,531
Avg. Vol
1,505,669
52-wk High
27.46TL
52-wk Low
19.45TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hakan Bulgurlu
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Polat Sen
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Cemal Ozturk
|Chief Production & Technology Officer
- BRIEF-Arcelik Q2 net profit falls to 256.6 million lira
- Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India
- Arcelik-LG Klima plans some 200 mln lira investment - Arcelik
- BRIEF-Arcelik Q1 net profit at 240.3 mln lira, up 54 pct