Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)
ARLG.DE on Xetra
35.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
35.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.42 (+1.19%)
€0.42 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
€35.22
€35.22
Open
€35.49
€35.49
Day's High
€35.71
€35.71
Day's Low
€35.35
€35.35
Volume
208,228
208,228
Avg. Vol
275,041
275,041
52-wk High
€38.95
€38.95
52-wk Low
€30.45
€30.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marija Korsch
|69
|2013
|Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hermann Merkens
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Associate
|
York-Detlef Buelow
|2001
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Stephan Schueller
|65
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christiane Kunisch-Wolff
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer
- BRIEF-Aareal Bank successfully places $625 mln mortgage pfandbrief
- BRIEF-Aareal Bank CEO says job cuts to affect entire group
- BRIEF-Aareal Bank affirms full-year outlook for 2017
- BRIEF-Aareal Bank: WestImmo to become loan servicing entity within Aareal Bank Group
- Fitch Upgrades Deutsche Bank's and Aareal Bank's "Preferred" Senior Unsecured Notes