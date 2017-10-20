Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)
ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
18,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
18,900.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
475.00 (+2.58%)
475.00 (+2.58%)
Prev Close
18,425.00
18,425.00
Open
18,500.00
18,500.00
Day's High
18,998.00
18,998.00
Day's Low
18,415.00
18,415.00
Volume
574,333
574,333
Avg. Vol
139,440
139,440
52-wk High
19,499.00
19,499.00
52-wk Low
11,877.00
11,877.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Theunis Eloff
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christiaan Schutte
|56
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Daniel Ferreira
|60
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Gary Arnold
|44
|2016
|Managing Director - Agriculture, Executive Director
|
Andrew Crocker
|46
|2016
|Managing Director - Meadow Feeds of Astral Operations Limited, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct
- BRIEF-Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share
- South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu
- South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu
- BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak