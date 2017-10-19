Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
898.90INR
19 Oct 2017
898.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs9.95 (+1.12%)
Rs9.95 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs888.95
Rs888.95
Open
Rs895.00
Rs895.00
Day's High
Rs904.90
Rs904.90
Day's Low
Rs889.90
Rs889.90
Volume
6,910
6,910
Avg. Vol
54,210
54,210
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00
Rs653.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajendra Gogri
|55
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rashesh Gogri
|41
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shantilal Shah
|77
|1990
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Chetan Gandhi
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mona Patel
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary