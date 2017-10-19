Edition:
United States

Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

394.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs400.10
Open
Rs400.95
Day's High
Rs400.95
Day's Low
Rs392.40
Volume
203,083
Avg. Vol
1,276,501
52-wk High
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjay Lalbhai

62 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jayesh Shah

54 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

Ramnik Bhimani

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Kulin Lalbhai

30 2012 Executive Director

Punit Lalbhai

32 2012 Executive Director
Arvind Ltd News

