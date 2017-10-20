Edition:
United States

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange

415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-21.00 (-4.82%)
Prev Close
436.00
Open
430.00
Day's High
433.50
Day's Low
412.75
Volume
324,275
Avg. Vol
301,753
52-wk High
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jonathan Bloomer

62 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Lee Rochford

49 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Zachary Lewy

40 2013 Founder, Executive Director

Stewart Hamilton

39 2013 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Phil Marsland

2016 UK Chief Operating Officer
» More People

Arrow Global Group PLC News

» More ARWA.L News