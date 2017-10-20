Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)
ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-21.00 (-4.82%)
-21.00 (-4.82%)
Prev Close
436.00
436.00
Open
430.00
430.00
Day's High
433.50
433.50
Day's Low
412.75
412.75
Volume
324,275
324,275
Avg. Vol
301,753
301,753
52-wk High
480.00
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75
266.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jonathan Bloomer
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lee Rochford
|49
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Zachary Lewy
|40
|2013
|Founder, Executive Director
|
Stewart Hamilton
|39
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Phil Marsland
|2016
|UK Chief Operating Officer
- BRIEF-Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down
- BRIEF-Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company
- Debt collector Arrow Global's H1 profit rises
- BRIEF-Arrow Global says proposed acquisition of Mars Capital UK and Ireland and strategic partnership with Oaktree Capital
- BRIEF-Arrow Global says H1 underlying profit after tax up 35.5 pct to 25.8 mln pounds