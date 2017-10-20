Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA (ARZZ3.SA)
ARZZ3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
53.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
53.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.25 (+0.47%)
R$ 0.25 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 53.20
R$ 53.20
Open
R$ 53.66
R$ 53.66
Day's High
R$ 54.90
R$ 54.90
Day's Low
R$ 53.45
R$ 53.45
Volume
252,200
252,200
Avg. Vol
396,544
396,544
52-wk High
R$ 55.31
R$ 55.31
52-wk Low
R$ 23.01
R$ 23.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anderson Lemos Birman
|62
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Alexandre Cafe Birman
|40
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Thiago Lima Borges
|35
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Corporate Affairs Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marco Antonio Ferreira Coelho
|61
|2015
|Officer
|
Jose Ernesto Beni Bologna
|68
|Director