Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
500.00INR
19 Oct 2017
500.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.70%)
Rs-3.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs503.50
Rs503.50
Open
Rs509.00
Rs509.00
Day's High
Rs510.00
Rs510.00
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
Volume
31,645
31,645
Avg. Vol
92,616
92,616
52-wk High
Rs518.00
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00
Rs176.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|42
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|2011
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|2014
|Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary - Legal and Secretarial
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|2011
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|2011
|Manager - Marketing, Executive Director