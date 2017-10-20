Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)
ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange
373.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
373.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.30 (-0.61%)
-2.30 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
375.80
375.80
Open
375.60
375.60
Day's High
383.20
383.20
Day's Low
371.00
371.00
Volume
1,374,800
1,374,800
Avg. Vol
1,180,231
1,180,231
52-wk High
392.20
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00
269.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Gibbs
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Coombs
|56
|1998
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tom Shippey
|42
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Michael Perman
|Company Secretary
|
Clive Adamson
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Director