Edition:
United States

ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS)

ASML.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

148.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€148.50
Open
€149.55
Day's High
€149.90
Day's Low
€147.70
Volume
1,255,866
Avg. Vol
1,071,480
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€90.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerard Kleisterlee

70 2016 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Peter Wennink

60 2013 Chairman of the Board of Management, President, Chief Executive Officer

Martin van den Brink

60 2013 President, Chief Technology Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Management

Douglas Grose

67 2013 Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Wolfgang Nickl

48 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Management
» More People

ASML Holding NV News

» More ASML.AS News