Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)
ASPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
737.10INR
19 Oct 2017
737.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.10 (-0.28%)
Rs-2.10 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs739.20
Rs739.20
Open
Rs741.00
Rs741.00
Day's High
Rs750.00
Rs750.00
Day's Low
Rs736.00
Rs736.00
Volume
2,725
2,725
Avg. Vol
82,132
82,132
52-wk High
Rs765.00
Rs765.00
52-wk Low
Rs367.05
Rs367.05
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Raghunath Shenoy
|71
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hiranand Savlani
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krunal Bhatt
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sandeep Engineer
|53
|2006
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Jagruti Engineer
|2015
|Whole Time Director