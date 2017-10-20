Edition:
United States

Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)

ASR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
$2.23
Open
$2.23
Day's High
$2.24
Day's Low
$2.20
Volume
194,497
Avg. Vol
1,020,734
52-wk High
$3.18
52-wk Low
$1.75

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Edward Dowling

61 2014 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Rodney Antal

50 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Murchison

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Stewart Beckman

2016 Chief Operating Officer

John Leroux

Senior Vice President and Country Manager - Turkey Business Unit
» More People

Alacer Gold Corp News