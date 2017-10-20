Assore Ltd (ASRJ.J)
ASRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
29,677.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
29,677.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
677.00 (+2.33%)
677.00 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
29,000.00
29,000.00
Open
29,487.00
29,487.00
Day's High
30,400.00
30,400.00
Day's Low
29,353.00
29,353.00
Volume
286,319
286,319
Avg. Vol
63,871
63,871
52-wk High
31,000.00
31,000.00
52-wk Low
15,734.00
15,734.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Desmond Sacco
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Walters
|48
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Edward Southey
|2010
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Patrick Sacco
|2016
|Group Marketing Director
|
Bastiaan van Aswegen
|54
|2012
|Group Technical and Operations Director, Executive Director