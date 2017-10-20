Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)
ASURB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
341.51MXN
20 Oct 2017
341.51MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
$-0.97 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$342.48
$342.48
Open
$348.25
$348.25
Day's High
$349.73
$349.73
Day's Low
$341.09
$341.09
Volume
264,152
264,152
Avg. Vol
345,480
345,480
52-wk High
$404.00
$404.00
52-wk Low
$276.00
$276.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo
|65
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adolfo Castro Rivas
|53
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategic Planning Officer
|
Hector Navarrete Munoz
|57
|2003
|Director of Regional Airports
|
Claudio Gongora Morales
|65
|2001
|Legal Director
|
Manuel Gutierrez Sola
|54
|2003
|Director of Sales